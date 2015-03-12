Watson – who played Hermione Granger in the movie series – dropped a shot of Matthew Lewis, aka Neville Longbottom, to flag up his new series on the BBC, Bluestone 42.

Emma Watson causes Twitter frenzy with pic of 'hot' ex-Harry Potter star

But his transformation from gawky looking, toad-carrying boy wizard to rugged soldier in the BBC3 comedy-drama took many by surprise.

“’He looks very serious here but is hilarious in #Bluestone42. Watch @Mattdavelewis on @BBCthree Monday@10pm. So Good!!” she wrote.

He looks very serious here but is hilarious in #Bluestone42. Watch @Mattdavelewis on @BBCthree Monday@10pm. So Good!! pic.twitter.com/u6y1mkCyxm — Emma Watson (@EmWatson) March 6, 2015

Replying to the tweet, Lewis said: “Always said you’re my favourite!”

The message was retweeted a robust 7000 times, and favourited nearly 19,000 times, with fans deluging her account.

“I still can’t believe he was Neville! Man, Matthew aged well!” said one fan, while another added: “A world away from Neville Longbottom and his toad.”

Most concise, however, was the message which seemed to say it all:

Since the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, Lewis has starred in a several TV shows and movies.

He appeared in BBC series ‘The Syndicate’, playing the role of Jamie Bradley, and then turned up in an episode of ‘Death In Paradise’.

His role as Towerblock in ‘Bluestone 42’, the comedy drama set among the ranks of a bomb disposal team in Afghanistan, has run since 2013.

Lewis is also set to play Branwell Bronte, the brother of Emily and Charlotte Bronte, in the forthcoming feature ‘The Brontes’.

