Fired X Factor Judge Natalia Kills Accused of Stealing Her Looks

Disgraced X Factor New Zealand judge Natalia Kills has had a taste of her own medicine after Twitter users bombarded the singer with accusations of her own lack of originality.
On Sunday night, Kills slammed X Factor contestant Joe Irvine for ripping off her husband and fellow judge Willy Moon's style, calling Irvine a "laughing stock" as well as "cheesy" and "disgusting."
Moon also taunted Irvine, comparing him to Norman Bates from Psycho.
While the pair have since been fired from the show, outraged viewers jumped on Twitter to give Kills a serve about copying her looks from other stars, with the comparisons ranging from Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj to Johnny Depp and even Lord Farquaad.
See the best of the bunch below.
