Fired X Factor Judge Natalia Kills Accused of Stealing Her Looks

Disgraced X Factor New Zealand judge Natalia Kills has had a taste of her own medicine after Twitter users bombarded the singer with accusations of her own lack of originality.

Natalia Kills (L) is being accused of copying her looks. Photo: Twitter

On Sunday night, Kills slammed X Factor contestant Joe Irvine for ripping off her husband and fellow judge Willy Moon's style, calling Irvine a "laughing stock" as well as "cheesy" and "disgusting."

Moon also taunted Irvine, comparing him to Norman Bates from Psycho.

While the pair have since been fired from the show, outraged viewers jumped on Twitter to give Kills a serve about copying her looks from other stars, with the comparisons ranging from Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj to Johnny Depp and even Lord Farquaad.

See the best of the bunch below.

Natalia Kills is the last artist on Earth who should be judging for artistic identity and originality. Really queen? pic.twitter.com/PArp6ks2Fr — Oscar Raymundo (@OscarRaymundo) March 16, 2015

Hey @NataliaKills Dora The Explorer wants HER hair back, she's disgusted! pic.twitter.com/WWd22KdxwZ — Nadia (@nadia_business) March 16, 2015

Hey @NataliaKills I'm confused. It was originality your were concerned about? pic.twitter.com/b9PEA7Euhl — Dan (@Danzits) March 17, 2015

Natalia Kills tried to get cute about someone "stealing" her husband's "look". Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/2cuO5LBWel — Josh Lee (@J_Manasa) March 16, 2015

Natalia Kills SO ORIGINAL. NOT! Haha looks like some1 is trying to be Nicki Minaj #Disgusting #nataliakillshercareer pic.twitter.com/nLRcNCukG3 — Son Of Krypton (@gbenji_min) March 16, 2015

