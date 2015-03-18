News

Keira accuses Grant of 'abuse' on Bachelor In Paradise
Fired X Factor Judge Natalia Kills Accused of Stealing Her Looks

Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Disgraced X Factor New Zealand judge Natalia Kills has had a taste of her own medicine after Twitter users bombarded the singer with accusations of her own lack of originality.

Natalia Kills (L) is being accused of copying her looks. Photo: Twitter

RELATED: Ed Sheeran and Lorde show support for X Factor contestant

On Sunday night, Kills slammed X Factor contestant Joe Irvine for ripping off her husband and fellow judge Willy Moon's style, calling Irvine a "laughing stock" as well as "cheesy" and "disgusting."


Moon also taunted Irvine, comparing him to Norman Bates from Psycho.

While the pair have since been fired from the show, outraged viewers jumped on Twitter to give Kills a serve about copying her looks from other stars, with the comparisons ranging from Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj to Johnny Depp and even Lord Farquaad.

RELATED: X Factor New Zealand judges axed

See the best of the bunch below.

















WATCH: Natalia Kills slams X Factor Contestant

