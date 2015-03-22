Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid Strip Down for Racy Photo

Teen couple Cody Simpson and Gigi Hadid are showing their love - and then some - to the world.

On Friday, fashion photographer Mario Testino shared a photo of the twosome wearing only a couple of towels. The image is part of his behind-the-scenes "Towel Series," which has featured Hadid's fellow models Lily Aldridge, Georgia May Jagger, and Kendall Jenner in recent months. Although, Hadid noted when she shared the pic that she and Simpson are the first couple included.

The image offers perfect ammunition for Hadid's friend Miley Cyrus, who likes to imitate celebrity pics, and has already shared a photo of herself posing as Hadid and younger sister Bella with a towel on her head.

Hadid, 19, has dated Simpson, an 18-year-old Aussie singer, on and off for the past two years. This week, they were very much on as they hit South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, together to celebrate the International Day of Happiness by launching MixRadio's #HappySoundsLike playlist. Their trip to the Lone Star State follows a spring break vacation in Miami.

