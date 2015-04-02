Grab some popcorn and a seat, because have we got a Worst Proposal Ever story for you.

The unhappy couple. Photo: Youtube

Meet Jamie and Dawn, a UK couple who went on the British equivalent of The Jerry Springer Show -- (cue dramatic music) -- The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The episode the couple appears in is appropriately titled, "My fiancè is a womaniser, but is he a cheat?* (Get where we're going yet?)

READ: Playboy Mansion Hid Tunnels to Celebrity Homes

During a turbulent show in which Jamie refused to take a lie detector test (blaming it on his multiple sclerosis of course), he eventually got down on one knee, wanting to show Dawn 'how much he loved her.'

(Side Note: shouting in someone's face "Do you wanna see how much I love ya?" while they're shouting back "No!" should probably be a good indication of how it's going to turn out. Anyhoo.)

A proposal probably would normally work, except in this case Jamie admitted earlier in the show to having slept with one of Dawn's friends while she was out walking their dog.

PHOTOS: 2015's Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions So Far

After Jamie got down on one knee, Dawn grabbed the ring box and threw it off the stage, shouting "I'm out of here" in front of the now-rowdy audience.

Don't feel too sorry for Dawn though, she scored one back of her own when she admitted to having also had a fling.

Cheaters gonna cheat, cheat, cheat, right?