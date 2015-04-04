“The Price is Right” model Manuela Arbelaez thought she would have to come on down to the unemployment line after she mistakenly revealed the price of a new car on the game show.

The Price Is Right Model's $30K Mistake

Contestant Andrea had three chances to guess the price of a Hyundai Sonata SE.

She missed with her first guess, and model Manuela Abreleaz dutifully pulled the card away to reveal it was incorrect.

However, over-enthusiasm then took a hand as Abreleaz also pulled away the card beneath it - revealing the "WIN" sign and handing Andrea a new ride.

The car was worth $US21,960 ($29,900).

Host Drew Carey laughed: “Hey, congratulations! Manuela just gave you a car!”

"It was a brain fart," said Arbelaez. "I just zoned out. I literally did not see that coming. My body took over and reacted before my brain had a chance to stop it."

The slip up brought Arbelaez to tears and sent “Price is Right” host Drew Carey into a giggle fit.

Arbelaez, who has been showcasing prizes on “The Price is Right” for six years, has been surprised by the attention her blunder has garnered. The clip on the show’s official YouTube channel has received more than 3 million views.

"It’s been overwhelming, in a good way," Arbelaez said. "I knew I was going to get a couple of tweets and videos with my name tagged on it, but this has gone viral. It’s amazing how people reacted. It’s been very positive. Everyone has been so nice and supportive."

An embarrassed but good-humoured Arbelaez took to Twitter to admit her mistake.

Hey @Oprah now I know what it feels like to be you! Whenever you feel like giving cars away on the show let me know. @PriceIsRight — Manuela Arbelaez (@ManuelaArbelaez) April 2, 2015

For those of you asking: the producers and @DrewFromTV couldn't have been more supportive and understanding. I'm not in trouble :) phew! — Manuela Arbelaez (@ManuelaArbelaez) April 2, 2015

Arbelaez said she wasn’t reprimanded for the error, and the money wasn’t deducted from her paycheck.