The Secret To Kristen Bell's Marriage? Couples Therapy

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, the woman whose voice immortalised Anna in Frozen opened up about parenting her two girls, Lincoln, 2, and Delta, 4 months, and her marriage to actor Dax Shepard, 40.

The 'Frozen' star has revealed the secret behind her successful Hollywood marriage. Photo: Getty Images

"Our life has taken a turn, but not in a bad way," the 34-year-old actress said to the mag. "I yearn for more one-on-one time and romantic outings with my husband, but the kids have added a lot more excitement and a different kind of fun."

But the basis of her happy family life is probably rooted in how she takes time to take care of her marriage (even if she and Dax can't go on as many romantic dates, as she mentioned in the interview).

She candidly confessed that she and Dax - just like many couples - go to therapy, and it's all for the best.

"I don't mind advertising a healthy marriage," Bell said, before truly humanising herself. "I'm trying, just like everyone else."

One thing she doesn't plan on trying is to get pregnant again. "I loved being pregnant," she said, "but I don't want to be outnumbered!"

In fact, Bell claimed she didn't even know if she wanted kids to begin with.

"Before we had the girls, I asked a few people in my life who are annoyingly blunt and honest on every level if we should, knowing that if it wasn't worth it, they'd have the balls to say, 'Listen, don't. Live your life.' But across the board, everyone said it was unmissable," she said.

"When I started breast-feeding, the oxytocin or my hormones or hundreds of thousands of years of evolution kicked in. I didn't want to let her go. Having kids feels like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it's permanent."

Motherhood also altered her perception of vaccinations. She told the magazine she anticipated she'd be an anti-vaxxer, but now, the actress couldn't imagine not getting her kids vaccinated.

"I'm very crunchy, and happily so," she explained.

"But there is a lot of scientific, proven information out there that shows why vaccinations are necessary. Kids with autoimmune diseases, kids who are receiving cancer treatments - they can't be vaccinated because their immune systems [can't handle it]. If your kid has leukemia, he can't get vaccinations; if he then goes to school with my kid and I chose not to give my kid vaccinations, I'm putting your kid at risk. To me, that's unacceptable. There are the weak among us whom we have to protect. As mums, our responsibility is not just to our kids - it's to all the other kids, too."

Mallory Schlossberg for Yahoo Celebrity.