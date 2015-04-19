Kate Winslet: Why I Kept My Pregnancy A Secret

Kate Winslet has revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret during the filming of her new film A Little Chaos as to not miss out on doing her own stunts.

Speaking exclusively to Yahoo Celebrity, the 39-year-old actress revealed that she didn't want to miss out on 'the fun' of filming a particular scene that involved falling into torrent of cascading water.

"To be honest I really had to be prepared [for that scene] because I was pregnant when I was making the film and I didn’t tell anybody, well Alan Rickman knew," she told us.

"But I didn’t tell anyone else because I knew if I told them they wouldn’t let me do that scene and I really wanted to do the scene. I didn’t want a stunt person to do it because why should the stunt person get to have all the fun when it’s my character?"

Thanks to her knowledge of working with water (Titanic, anyone?!), Kate was more than aware of what procedures had to be in place in order to keep herself safe for the scene.

She continued: "Obviously the safety was most important to me. So actually I was on the set that day. It was a night shoot, in fact and I arrived much earlier than everyone else because I wanted to check all the safety, make sure it was all in place.

"I know what all the water safety stuff is now because of Titanic, I know it kind of sounds like the cliché thing, but honestly I do know and I do know better than everybody else!"

She added: "So I was able to properly say, no, actually this water is too warm, thank-you for thinking of me guys but if I was in that too long, probably I’d faint, so I had to check it all out! I love doing scenes like that. It’s just such great fun, the extremes of film making, it’s really fantastic."

A Little Chaos is the fictional account of landscape gardener Sabine De Barra (Winslet) who is hired to design and build a fountain in the garden of Versailles for Louis XIV (Alan Rickman).

So, would Kate recommend gardening in a corset?

“No! Definitely not. It’s just a bit difficult with the boobs if I’m honest so no, no no. Gardening in a corset? No!”

That's a no then.

