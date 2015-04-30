Get Ready For The Weirdest TV Game Show Ever

Just when you thought being in labour was stressful enough, along comes Lisa Arch, the host of a new US television show that turns the delivery room into a game show.

Could this be the most bizarre game show ever? Photo: iStock/TLC

In the show, expectant couples are surprised by Arch, and they are given the opportunity to win cash and prizes for their unborn child.

Once the couple agrees to become contestants, their room is transformed into a game show set - complete with flashing lights and theme music.

The expectant mothers then have to answer questions in between their contractions, because, as host Arch says, "what else do you have to do?"

Sounds fun, right?

The series is filmed at the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Centre in California, and is set to air on TLC in the US from May this year.