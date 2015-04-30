Kristen Stewart: Twilight Sex scene Was ‘Agony’

Kristen Stewart, who became a household name after starring in the popular Twilight Saga films, has opened up about filming those steamy sex scenes.

The actress has describe filming her most famous sex scene as "agony". Photo: Getty Images

The actress - who was dating her co-star Robert Pattinson at the time - sspoke to Harper’s Bazaar UK about the "intense" experience of filming the scene.

"On Twilight we had to do the most epic sex scene of all time," she said.

"It had to be transcendent and otherworldly, inhuman, better sex than you can possibly ever imagine, and we were like, 'How do we live up to that?'"

She summed up the experience by explaining the scene as "agony" to shoot.

"I wanted it to be so good," she said.

In the interview with the fashion magazine, Stewart also touched on the sexism that is inherent in the movie industry.

"Hollywood is disgustingly sexist. It’s crazy. It’s so offensive it’s crazy," she said.

The reluctant star, who is often criticised for the seemingly sullen look on her face at public events, also described being famous as "the worst thing in the world".