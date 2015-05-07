Adam Levine Flour-Bombed Outside Jimmy Kimmel Show

If looks could kill, we suspect whomever 'bombed' Adam Levine with flour outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Hollywood, California, would be six feet under by now.

Adam Levine after being flour bombed outside Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo: AKM-GSI

The 36-year-old star was signing autographs for waiting fans outside the stage area, ahead of his performance with Maroon 5 on the show, when the incident went down.

The photographs show the star copping a large amount of flour to the side of the head and down his blue and gold embroidered jacket.

PHOTOS: Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions of 2015 (so far)

The flour-bomber was quickly apprehended by security guards before being handed over to the police when they arrived on the scene.

The attacker was reportedly later charged with battery.

This is the second attack in recent weeks on Adam Levine, after he a fan ambushed him on stage at a Maroon 5 concert in early April.