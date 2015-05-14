Mulder And Scully Kissed In Real Life And It Was Everything

We always thought that they hated each other, but not only are David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson heading back to our screens together in a new mini-series of the show, but the pair have been caught singing and KISSING together on stage, totally out of the blue.

'X Files' fans were in for a treat when the two stars joined each other on stage for a sing-a-long. Photo: Getty Images

And as everyone who was with them through the original nine seasons of the show - and first film (let’s forget the second one didn’t happen) - will remember, this is basically The Ultimate.

It all happened when Anderson joined Duchovny on stage as he sung songs from his new album - Hell Or Highwater.

Back up - David Duchovny has a new indie folk album you say?

Yes, and it’s not got great reviews, but the 54-year-old face, body and voice of the one and only Fox Mulder was crooning away at The Cutting Room in New York to promote his Magnum Opus on Tuesday, with a little help from his friends.

Gillian Anderson surprised the audience by turning up and singing backing vocals on Helpless, a Neil Young cover, as Duchovny took lead vocals for the encore.

Who knew FBI agents had rhythm?

And then when it was all over they hugged and kissed as if Mulder hadn’t been abducted or in hiding for the last two seasons, baby William had never happened, Gibson Praise was still safe and sound and maybe, just maybe, the bee hadn’t stung Scully at JUST the wrong moment.

There was even a fistbump. They totally love each other.

Around the internet original 'shippers' (people who ‘ship’ Mulder and Scully...i.e. want them to be in a relationship, where the term originated) are experiencing heart palpitations right now.

And we’re all squeeing about the 24th January 2016 when the new season of The X Files comes out.

Kim Hookem-Smith writes for Yahoo Movies UK