How a Snail Brought Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long Together

Amanda Seyfried landed her first Vogue cover, and in the June issue, the Ted 2 star shares the funny story of how Justin hooked her.

The actress has revealed that a humble snail led to her finding love with Justin Long. Photo: Getty Images

"I followed him on Instagram," she reveals, "and I thought something he said was really funny. It was a beautiful picture of a snail, and the caption said, 'F**king MOOOOOOOOVE.' It made me laugh out loud, so I texted him."

RELATED: Chris Pratt: 'Guys Would Hit On My Wife In Front Of Me'

RELATED: TMI: Alan Thicke Has Sex To His Son Robin's Music

The writer of the Vogue article notes that although "this is a relatively young relationship, [Amanda] talks about Long, who is 36, as if they've been together for many years."

Seyfried, 29, and Justin initially met through mutual friends and began dating in the summer of 2013.

"I really do have my own identity, both inside and outside the relationship, if that makes any sense," she states. "It just feels right. It's also really good to feel OK being alone."

One thing that Amanda and Justin both have in common is how close they are to their families. The actor grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, with two brothers while Seyfried was raised in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She has one sister. Her mother is an occupational therapist and her father a pharmacist.

"Justin likes being at home with his parents. And I like that about him," Amanda shares. "I was in Allentown last weekend and didn't want to come back."

The actress also adds that she definitely sees kids in her future. She recently purchased a new country house in Stone Ridge and would like to raise a family there in upstate New York.

"And I want them to go to local schools, and there are some really good schools around here," she explains. "I would like my life to be the same as it is now, but with a little less stress and a little less work."





Seyfried says that she plans to be much more choosey with work, seeing as how that can affect relationships. She explained that there is one movie she regrets doing, although doesn't name names (so let the guessing game begin):

"They paid me too much money, and what I should have done was walk away. But you know what? I met one of my best friends on that movie. Oh! And I bought a house with the money! But making movies is two solid months of 12-, 14-hour days. I mean, it can ruin your relationship. And if you make too many bad decisions in a row, people don't come knocking anymore."

Sounds like Amanda has her priorities straight.

Mallory Schlossberg writes for Yahoo Celebrity