Kim Kardashian Literally Becomes Marilyn Monroe

When you're, well, you, you collect things like stamps or rareish coins or parking tickets or whatever. But when you're Kim Kardashian and the world is your catwalk, you collect Vogue magazine covers.

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Marilyn Monroe for Vogue Brazil. Photo: Vogue / Getty Images

Now Kim can place Vogue Brazil on her shelf alongside covers of the magazine's American and Australian editions.

In dual covers released Wednesday, the 34-year-old reality star goes full Marilyn Monroe, her Paris Fashion Week platinum locks back in action.

The first of the two covers shot by Ellen Von Unwerth features Kim in a pair of dinner gloves, lounging on a cheetah-print throw. The second shows her in a turtleneck crop top (which is probably the straight-up chillest combination of words imaginable).

Kardashian's hair is blonde and wavy, a la Marilyn Monroe's signature style.

It's not the first time Kardashian's been compared to Monroe: "I met her as the girlfriend of a good friend. I just wanted a moment with her to understand - and I fell in love. She's the Monroe of our age," Givenchy designer Riccardo Tisci said of Kim last year. "People think she's like a doll, but actually she's tough and clever."

In addition to the images from the spread, Kim posted a video on Instagram which features her primping in a mirror while her husband's All Day plays in the background. If that's not the height of luxury then we don't know what is.

While Kim is back to her natural hair color now, the Yahoo Celebrity Investigative Hair Colour Team can confirm that the cover was shot during her brief blonde period.

Instagramming the second cover, Kim wrote, "Had to capture my blonde moment for Vogue Brazil!"

While she was only blonde for like 2.5 seconds, Kim has said she loved every minute of it.

"I did love the blonde and I wish I could have kept it a little longer," she said recently. "[But] I really wanted to go to Armenia being a brunette. I wish I had kept it a couple months longer. I'll do it again, but I'm going to have to wait now a couple years because it just damaged my hair so much - I just need to get it back."

In a third image from the spread, Kim appears nude from the waist up, save for her handily placed dinner gloves. We're willing to bet cotillion didn't teach you this use for formalwear.

Robert Kessler writes for Yahoo Celebrity