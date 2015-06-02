For some, a pregnancy announcement may see fashion choices err on the side of more coverage, but not for Kim Kardashian West.

Kim Kardashian's Fashion Stops For No Baby

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner Makes Her Debut

Just hours after Kim's second pregnancy was announced during the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star stepped out for the CFDA Awards in a daring sheer black Proenza Schouler floor-length gown with husband Kanye West in tow.

The see-through gown, which featured hundreds of vertically studded eyelets and feathered shoulder epaulets (y'know, those military-style shoulder thingeys?), showed off Kim's slightly more conservative black underwear - including a pair of high-waisted support briefs.

Despite the revealing nature of the dress, nary a baby bump was in sight for the 34-year-old.

READ: Kim Announces Her Pregnancy in the Most Kardashian Way Possible

The mother-of-one is believed to be three months pregnant, which means the newest addition to the Kimye brood is likely to arrive in early-to-mid December.

In more Kimye news, the pair were spotted shopping for baby clothes (of course) on Monday following the news of their announcement.

While Kanye picked out rock-chic baby clothes that hinted at a boy, Kim opted for a more neutral white jumpsuit, dashing hopes that the couple might be expecting a little brother for baby North West.