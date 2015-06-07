If you want a secret kept safe, Dave Coulier may be just the man.

Full House star kept Caitlyn Jenner’s secret for years

In a radio interview on Friday, the 55-year-old actor and comedian revealed that he has known about Jenner’s desire to transition for decades. “I knew this 25 years ago,” he told the Russell Rush show.

While Coulier didn’t know the details of the transition, he said his ex-wife Jayde Modean had a close relationship with the Olympic athlete turned reality star.

“My ex-wife always told me Bruce wanted to be Nicky Jenner,”Coulier said, adding he was not surprised when Jenner revealed in April that he was transitioning.

“I did a show with Bruce called Skating with Celebrities on Fox several years ago,” Coulier explained. “I knew that information but I never vocalised it to anybody other than just close friends. When I saw him I saw that he had gone through a little bit of constructive surgery… I thought ‘I wonder if he’s actually going to do this.'”

The actor, who is appearing in Netflix’s upcoming Full House reboot also admitted he was surprised by Jenner’s glamorous look on the cover of Vanity Fair. “Yeah, are you supposed to get turned on by that? I’m not sure. She looks good, for a 65 year old especially.”

Coulier admitted that it might be a little “complicated” adjusting to Jenner’s transition. “I see Bruce at charity golf events so I don’t know him as Caitlyn. How do you go up and say how are ya, Caitlyn?”

