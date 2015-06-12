An Army of Nicki Minaj Butts Just Invaded Helsinki

Nicki Minaj is taking Helsinki by storm. Or rather, 1,000 cardboard cutouts of Minaj and her famous buttocks.

What the? Nicki's famous behind takes over cathedral steps in Helsinki. Photo: Imgur/Getty Images

Someone placed a thousand of the life-size cutouts outside a cathedral in the Finnish capital on Wednesday.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj's Awkward Instagram Nip Slip

RELATED: Minaj: 'I Don't Get The Fuss Around The Anaconda Video'''

Perhaps most surprisingly, the act was not some form or protest or guerilla street art: it's just a promotion for Minaj's upcoming show at the Summer Up Festival next month.

According to the Helsingin Uutiset, 100 of the cutouts had tickets to the festival taped to them.

Fans are encouraged to bring the cutouts to the show to welcome Nicki for what will be her first live performance in Finland.

Because looking out into a crowd of 1,000 images of your backside is absolutely a welcoming gesture and not intimidating or creepy at all. Nope.

Robert Kessler writes for Yahoo Celebrity