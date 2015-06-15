Why Bieber Sent a Pic of Himself in His Undies to Mark Wahlberg

Justin Bieber and Mark Wahlberg have a long history.

Mark Wahlberg got a very unexpected picture message from Justin Bieber...Photo: Getty Images

By now, they're so close that Bieber apparently felt comfortable enough to send the Oscar-nominated actor a photo of himself - in his underwear, no less - shortly after Bieber was chosen to follow in Wahlberg's footsteps by posing for Calvin Klein underwear ads.

Maybe he shouldn't have.

"[Bieber] sent me a note saying he was doing [the Calvin Klein ad] and I was like, 'Oh, cool,'" Wahlberg revealed to E!'s Maria Menounos.

RELATED: Bieber Booted From Coachella

PHOTOS: The Sexiest Celebrity Selfies Of All Time

"And then he sent me a picture and I was like, 'Dude, don't send me a picture of you in your underwear. That's crossing the line. I don't need to see a picture of you in your underwear," he continued jokingly.

"I'll probably see it when I'm driving down the street, and I'll still try to avoid it."

Wahlberg obviously doesn't feel much different than his wife did about Bieber's shirtless shots. Although, Mark has probably earned the right to feel superior to other shirtless men.

At least Justin can always count on his manager, Scooter Braun, to be on his side.

In fact, Braun seemed to compare his favorite client to music great Bob Dylan in a new interview published last week in Billboard. The manager was speaking about the potential importance of Bieber's recent performance at the electronic Ultra Music Festival in Miami with major EDM stars Skrillex and Diplo.

"It's like Bob Dylan: He pissed people off, but whenever he switched, he reinvented himself in a way that made him who he is today," he told the magazine.

On Friday, one day after the interview was published online, Braun added a clarification to his comments.

Thanks to social media we can always speak for ourselves. I got u @dankanter :) pic.twitter.com/OGswEHweDN — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) June 12, 2015

Still, notice that he didn't say a shirtless remake of Mr. Tambourine Man is in the works...

Raechal Leone Shewfelt writes for Yahoo Celebrity