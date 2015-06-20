Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression And Being In Love

Cara Delevingne has admitted that she struggled with anxiety and depression in her childhood, which led her to self-harm.

Cara Delevingne opens up about her battle with depression and being Iin love in a new interview with Vogue. Photo: Getty Images

"This is something I haven't been open about, but it's a huge part of who I am. All of a sudden I was hit with a massive wave of depression and anxiety and self-hatred, where the feelings were so painful that I would slam my head against a tree to try to knock myself out," she told Vogue magazine.

"I never cut, but I'd scratch myself to the point of bleeding. I just wanted to dematerialise and have someone sweep me away."

READ: Meet Fashion's New Power Couple: Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent's Annie Clark

The 22-year-old model and actress also admitted to feeling "guilty" about the negative emotions she felt towards her life.

"I smoked a lot of pot as a teenager, but I was completely mental with or without drugs.

"I thought that if I wanted to act, I'd need to finish school, but I got so I couldn't wake up in the morning. The worst thing was that I knew I was a lucky girl, and the fact that you would rather be dead ... you just feel so guilty for those feelings, and it's this vicious circle. Like, how dare I feel that way? So you just attack yourself some more."

READ: Cara Delevingne Would Rather Lose a Job Than Lose Weight

Cara credits new love Annie Clark, a.k.a St. Vincent, as a 'big part' of why she's happy these days.

"I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days. And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle."

The Paper Towns actress admitted she feels particularly thrilled to be in a committed relationship because she struggled so much with her sexuality while growing up.

READ: Cara Delevingne's Stylish Paper Towns Press Tour

Speaking about being gay, she explained: "It took me a long time to accept the idea, until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognised that I had to accept it.

"Women are what completely inspire me, and they have also been my downfall."

However, Cara confessed although she is in a loving relationship with a woman, she only ever has saucy dreams involving men.

She revealed: "But I have erotic dreams only about men. I had one two nights ago where I went up to a guy in the back of a VW minivan, with a bunch of his friends around him, and pretty much jumped him."

Meanwhile, the star - who is currently working on DC comics movie 'Suicide Squad' - said she believes she could never have a real heterosexual relationship because men would choose to dump her as she's "a whole bunch of crazy"

She told the July issue of Vogue magazine: "The thing is, if I ever found a guy I could fall in love with, I'd want to marry him and have his children. And that scares me to death because I think I'm a whole bunch of crazy, and I always worry that a guy will walk away once he really, truly knows me."

'Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au