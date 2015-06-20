News

MKR's most explosive feud begins

Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression And Being In Love

Bang Showbiz edited by Yahoo!7 staff
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

Cara Delevingne has admitted that she struggled with anxiety and depression in her childhood, which led her to self-harm.

Cara Delevingne opens up about her battle with depression and being Iin love in a new interview with Vogue. Photo: Getty Images

"This is something I haven't been open about, but it's a huge part of who I am. All of a sudden I was hit with a massive wave of depression and anxiety and self-hatred, where the feelings were so painful that I would slam my head against a tree to try to knock myself out," she told Vogue magazine.

"I never cut, but I'd scratch myself to the point of bleeding. I just wanted to dematerialise and have someone sweep me away."

Cara Delevingne and St Vincent singer Annie Clark: Fashion's newest power couple. Photo: Getty Images

The 22-year-old model and actress also admitted to feeling "guilty" about the negative emotions she felt towards her life.

"I smoked a lot of pot as a teenager, but I was completely mental with or without drugs.

"I thought that if I wanted to act, I'd need to finish school, but I got so I couldn't wake up in the morning. The worst thing was that I knew I was a lucky girl, and the fact that you would rather be dead ... you just feel so guilty for those feelings, and it's this vicious circle. Like, how dare I feel that way? So you just attack yourself some more."

Cara credits new love Annie Clark, a.k.a St. Vincent, as a 'big part' of why she's happy these days.

"I think that being in love with my girlfriend is a big part of why I'm feeling so happy with who I am these days. And for those words to come out of my mouth is actually a miracle."

The Paper Towns actress admitted she feels particularly thrilled to be in a committed relationship because she struggled so much with her sexuality while growing up.

Speaking about being gay, she explained: "It took me a long time to accept the idea, until I first fell in love with a girl at 20 and recognised that I had to accept it.

"Women are what completely inspire me, and they have also been my downfall."

However, Cara confessed although she is in a loving relationship with a woman, she only ever has saucy dreams involving men.

She revealed: "But I have erotic dreams only about men. I had one two nights ago where I went up to a guy in the back of a VW minivan, with a bunch of his friends around him, and pretty much jumped him."

Meanwhile, the star - who is currently working on DC comics movie 'Suicide Squad' - said she believes she could never have a real heterosexual relationship because men would choose to dump her as she's "a whole bunch of crazy"

She told the July issue of Vogue magazine: "The thing is, if I ever found a guy I could fall in love with, I'd want to marry him and have his children. And that scares me to death because I think I'm a whole bunch of crazy, and I always worry that a guy will walk away once he really, truly knows me."

'Lifeline Australia: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

