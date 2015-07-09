Five 'Magic Mike' Videos You Need To See

With Magic Mike XXL hitting our Aussie screens today, we thought you might need a bit of help preparing yourself for all that on-screen sexiness.

(Spoiler alert: There's a lot.)

Here's five videos you need to watch before you witness Channing Tatum and his mates taking it all off on the big screen (fun times).

Channing Tatum And Joe Manganiello 'Make It Rain'

Not only did the boys learn how to impress the ladies with their stripper moves, but they also learned how to dish out the dollars to their fellow male entertainers, too.

What good sports!

The Best Magic Mike Supercut You'll Ever See

Reminisce about all the 'good times' in the original Magic Mike with this must-see super cut of the film.

(Disclaimer: By 'good times', we actually mean 'sexy pelvic thrusting dance moves that are probably, no definitely, NSFW'.)

The Boys Reveal Their Biggest On-Set Wardrobe Malfunction

In a bid to win a pair of kangaroo tests (no joke), Channing Tatum shares a hilarious tale of his Magic Mike XXL thong mishap. Just try and get that image out of your head in a hurry...

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello contemplates the meaning of the souvenir scrotum.

"What does that symbolise...is that good luck? Fertility? Christmas?" he ponders.

Our Full Chat With Channing Tatum & Joe Manganiello

Four minutes of the sounds of their voices. Just sayin'.

The boys reveal the number one song you should NEVER strip to - even though Channing says he could "pretty much get down to anything" - and tell us all about their thrust-related injuries.

Ouch.

The Magic Mike XXL Trailer...Of Course

Because nothing is bound to get your more excited about the film than the actual trailer, right?

Enjoy!

