Pam Anderson...Or Jessica Simpson?

Jessica Simpson is not just embracing 35 - she's reaching out and grabbing it with ferociousness.

Jessica Simpson gets very 'Baywatch' in her latest Insta snap. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Simpson

The blonde shared another photo from her St. Barts birthday getaway and this one was decidedly less controversial.

(You can see the pic that caused a stir here).

In it, the singer-turned-fashionista is spilling out of a white, one-piece swimsuit with a low-cut, ruffled neckline she paired with sexy high heels to show off her famously toned gams.

White, cat eye sunglasses mask her peepers and her hair is messy and wild.

You don't need to be David Hasselhoff circa 1992 to see that Jess also looks a lot like former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson, 48.

(Yes, she who loves white swimsuits so much she got married in one.)

"I thought that was Pam Anderson for a min!" Instagram commenter itzmissy30 wrote under the photo Jess captioned "Vacation Vibes." User captive_honour wrote, "Pam?"

That wasn't the only celebrity comparison. Instagrammer rosecranz9607 thought Jess looked like Melanie Griffith, but - gulp - an "aged" version of the 57-year-old Working Girl actress.

"What happened here @jessicasimpson," she wrote. "Where's the old you?"

Despite comments from the peanut gallery - or in this case, Instagram users - Simpson is seeming to enjoy her two-week beach bash.

She is accompanied by her husband, Eric Johnson, and 30 of their friends, including Dave and Odette Annable. The couple's children, Maxwell and Ace, are also there for the trip and appear to be enjoying themselves, as Simpson's other Instagram snaps seem to show.

Simpson's decision to post a photo of herself in a sexy swimsuit helps bury the most recent headlines about her.

Over the weekend, she found herself the target of criticism after posting a photo in which she was wearing a controversial Native American headdress.

She hasn't deleted the photo and has yet to comment on it - perhaps because she's just too darn busy dressing up like Pam Anderson.

