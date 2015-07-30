If too much The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is never enough, then you are in for a massive treat.

Tina Fey Miming Beyonce? Flawless.

Three of the show's stars - Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Tina Fey (who also co-created the Netflix hit) - delivered an absolutely perfect version of Beyonce’s ‘’Flawless’’.

The video was filmed by Burgess, who posted it on Instagram with the caption “I love @beyonce.”

Don’t we all, Tituss?

The video, while short and sweet, is freaking amazing, and just adds to how much we love the hilarious show, which earned an impressive five Emmy nominations.

PHOTOS: Emmy Nominations 2015: The Biggest Snubs & Surprises