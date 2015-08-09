Miley Cyrus is no stranger to criticism - but this week, the singer compared herself to Taylor Swift, claiming she was no less of a role model than Hollywood's current golden girl.

Miley Cyrus Slams Taylor Swift

In a new interview with marie claire magazine, Cyrus blasted Swift's new music video, 'Bad Blood', which depicts Swift leading an army of girls including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham, in what Cyrus says is a promotion of violence.

"I don't get the violence revenge thing. That's supposed to be a good example?" Cyrus asked, questioning the public perception of her reputation and Swift's.

"And I'm a bad role model because I'm running around with my t***ies out? I'm not sure how titties are worse than guns."

Cyrus argues that she's at least honest in her actions, saying "there's nothing left to catch (me) doing".

"I don't really stress too much about being out there. You want to hack my e-mail so you can find my nude pictures? I'll just fucking put them up.

"Lately, I've been talking a lot about my being gender-fluid and gender-neutral. And some people snarl at that. They want to judge me. People need more conventional role models, I guess. But I just don't care to be that person."