Mary-Kate and Ashley may have built a multimillion dollar empire following their long-running career on the big screen, but their company Dualstar Entertainment Group could face a hefty pay out if a suit filed against them is successful.

Are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Being Sued By An Unpaid Intern?

According to Page Six, a woman named Shahista Lalani, who worked for the organisation as a design intern under the pair’s famed fashion label The Row, has filed suit in Manhattan Supreme Court for allegations such as "wage theft" among other claims.

Lalani revealed to the publication that the five months she spent at the fashion brand in 2012 were spent "doing the work of three interns" and being on call with her boss "all day, all night."

The design hopeful also calls out the company for the 50-hour working weeks in which she completed duties similar to those of a paid employee but was not compensated for it.

Despite her internship from hell, Lalani insists Mary-Kate and Ashley were not to blame for her rigorous regime.

Speaking of the twins she added: "They’re really nice people. They were never mean to anyone. They're business people."

Rume Ugen writes for Yahoo Celebrity UK