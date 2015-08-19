The former The View co-host's daughter, who was declared missing on Rosie's website on Tuesday, has been found after a police search.

Rosie O'Donnell's Missing Teen Daughter, Chelsea, Found Alive

Rosie posted a tweet expressing her relief at finding her daughter.

chelsea has been found and is safe in police custody - thank u all for the help and light #missingchildren — Rosie (@Rosie) August 18, 2015

The girl, who stopped taking her medication, went missing in Nyack, New York -- which is just north of Manhattan -- one week ago. Police were searching the Rockland County area for three days, beginning on Sunday, before finding her.

Rosie posted the below message to her own website in a bid to find her daughter during the crisis.

"She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 11," said the message. "She was wearing a black sweatshirt hoodie, dark ripped blue jeans, women's gray Converse sneakers, and a black backpack. Chelsea has a large tattoo on her right side of a dream catcher with the word 'Breathe.'"

The message also noted, "Chelsea stopped taking her medicine and is in need of medical attention."

While it is unclear what type of medication the teen is taking, a rep for the star told Yahoo, "Chelsea, like millions of people, lives with mental illness. It has been a difficult road for Chelsea and her family and they just want her back safe."

In March, Chelsea found herself the topic of a tabloid report when her birth mother, Deanna Micoley, gave an interview to the National Enquirer claiming Rosie "stole" her daughter.

The woman claimed she had been drugged up on heroin by her ex-husband and was forced to give up their child. So, unbelievably, that was somehow Rosie's fault, the woman alleged in the sensational story.

When the interview ran, a rep for O'Donnell told the magazine that Rosie was "unbearably proud" of Chelsea and "encouraged and supported Chelsea's desire to communicate with her birth mother."

However, she found it "disappointing that Chelsea’s birth mother would go public with this personal story without ever having met Rosie."

Rosie stepped down from The View in February to concentrate on her family's well-being amid her split from her second wife, Michelle Rounds. The comedian is the mother of 5: Parker, 19; Chelsea; Blake, 15; Vivienne, 12; and Dakota, 2.

