Harry Styles stacks it on stage. Again.

It all went down (literally). One Direction's Harry Styles lost his footing during the band's concert in in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday night.

Not his first tumble. Photo: Getty Images

WATCH: Perrie Edwards cries on stage over Zayn Malik split

The embarrassing onstage fail was caught on camera by many fans, who posted the video to social media.

One One Direction fan posted, “Lol of course Harry falls down.”

WATCH: Adorable Fan Teaches One Direction How to 'Whip/Nae Nae'

WATCH: Lenny Kravitz splits pants on stage (going Commando)

Another wrote, “Oh just the usual, @harrystyles falling on stage.”

A similar incident happened in San Diego in July when Styles fell over while attempting a rock star-like pose, bending back with his microphone.

WATCH: Watch Harry Styles stack it on stage

WATCH: One Direction Speaks Out About Zayn's Departure

Harry knows the value of dusting himself off and getting on with the show, and will no doubt be performing with his usual flair when the group take to the stage on Chicago on Sunday night on the next date on their itinerary.

RELATED: One Direction Split: Band to take a break in March 2016