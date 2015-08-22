News

Harry Styles stacks it on stage. Again.

Allison Wallace
Yahoo7 Entertainment /

It all went down (literally). One Direction's Harry Styles lost his footing during the band's concert in in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday night.

Harry hits the deck

Not his first tumble. Photo: Getty Images

The embarrassing onstage fail was caught on camera by many fans, who posted the video to social media.

One One Direction fan posted, “Lol of course Harry falls down.”

Another wrote, “Oh just the usual, @harrystyles falling on stage.”

A similar incident happened in San Diego in July when Styles fell over while attempting a rock star-like pose, bending back with his microphone.

Harry knows the value of dusting himself off and getting on with the show, and will no doubt be performing with his usual flair when the group take to the stage on Chicago on Sunday night on the next date on their itinerary.



