A holiday-maker captured what can only be described as the best water aerobics routine ever in Alcúdia, Spain.

WATCH: This Water Aerobics Instructor Has The Best Beyoncé Moves Ever

Beckyboo Wells was just trying to relax poolside, when this very enthusiastic instructor starting channelling his inner Beyoncé and busted some amazing Single Ladies moves.

Watching his ***Flawless moves, we have to say that pool-based exercise has never looked so fierce.

This isn't the first time a mega-fan has channelled their inner pop star and released some epic dance moves upon the world.

Take this little girl, for example, who tackles her favourite Bon Jovi hit, Wanted Dead Or Alive.

Or this adorable One Direction fan (who we hope isn't heartbroken after their 'hiatus' news) who taught the boys a hilarious version of Silento's Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)

What about this festival-goer's Uptown Funk dance moves, which are guaranteed to be better than yours (sorry).