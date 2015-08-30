News

Em Rata sparks pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
The 5 Best Celebrity Dubsmash Videos

Yahoo7 Entertainment /

In honour of Tom Hardy's epic Dubsmash efforts, here's five more of the best celebrity Dubsmash videos:

1. Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara teamed up for a hilarious take on Taylor Swift's 'Trouble':

2. Hugh Jackman lip syncing to Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' is everything:

3. Cara Delevingne does her best Nicole Kidman impersonation to 'All You Need Is Love' From Moulin Rouge, sort of:

4. What does Olivia Wilde do when she's bored? Why Dubsmash of course:

5. JLo showing off her sense of humour:

