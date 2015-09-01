Julia Roberts chooses to keep her family to herself most of the time.

Julia Roberts Gives a Rare Glimpse of Her Growing Kids

However, Roberts surprised on Saturday as she and her husband, Danny Moder, brought their 8-year-old son Henry and 10-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel to the launch party for Outerknown, surfer Kelly Slater's new line of sustainable clothing in Malibu, California.

The Erin Brockovich star, now 47, speaks proudly of her children in interviews and spends most of her time with them.

In fact, family is the reason that she's drastically cut back the number of films she's done in recent years. The projects she does choose to make work around her family's schedule.

"By the time we had kids, I had accomplished things and felt secure about that part of my life," the Oscar winner told the Wall Street Journal in April 2014.

"I was so joyful moving into the family phase of my life in a sincere way."

Roberts, who will next appear in November's thriller Secret in Their Eyes with Nicole Kidman, has revealed that she's so close with her kids, they didn't know she had a job for years.

They now know, but, as she told USA Today in December 2013, she does everything she can to keep them away from the limelight.

"We try to protect our kids," she said. "We just want to have our family life and not have that intruded upon."

It doesn't hurt that Roberts dislikes social media anyway.

"I got lucky because ... the strange culture of celebrity and the Internet age -- I kind of am too old for that silly mess that goes on," she explained. "I'm glad about that. It's helped that I'm definitely of a particular age."