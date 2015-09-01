Kylie Jenner and Tyga's new video creates waves

News

Yahoo7 Entertainment /
Tyga and Kylie in Stimulated.

Tyga and Kylie in Stimulated. Photo: YouTube

After playing coy about their relationship status, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have done a complete U-turn - by kissing and cuddling in the rapper's new song Stimulated!

Tyga and Kylie in Stimulated

Kylie and Tyga pack on the PDA. Photo: YouTube

Yep, the duo raised more than a few eyebrows as they can be seen smooching while the 25-year-old raps about having sex with a younger girl.

"They say she young / She should have waited," he says. "She a big girl, dawg, when she stimulated."

The suggestive video comes a day after the pair were spotted looking extremely cosy while sitting in the front row at the VMAs - the first time they've attended an awards show together.

Kylier Jenner in black bikini

And ever since Kylie turned 18 last month, her and Tyga have stopped denying they're an item.

"I'm not dating Kylie. I just want to get that out [of] the way," the Make It Nasty star said in an interview with Power 105's Breakfast Club back in February. "I've been friends with [her] family for years, so me hanging out with them was nothing new."


