Kylie Jenner and Tyga's new video creates waves

After playing coy about their relationship status, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have done a complete U-turn - by kissing and cuddling in the rapper's new song Stimulated!

Yep, the duo raised more than a few eyebrows as they can be seen smooching while the 25-year-old raps about having sex with a younger girl.

"They say she young / She should have waited," he says. "She a big girl, dawg, when she stimulated."

The suggestive video comes a day after the pair were spotted looking extremely cosy while sitting in the front row at the VMAs - the first time they've attended an awards show together.

And ever since Kylie turned 18 last month, her and Tyga have stopped denying they're an item.

"I'm not dating Kylie. I just want to get that out [of] the way," the Make It Nasty star said in an interview with Power 105's Breakfast Club back in February. "I've been friends with [her] family for years, so me hanging out with them was nothing new."