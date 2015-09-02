Khloe Kardashian flaunts skinny waist in shocking new pic!

It's not the first time Khloe Kardashian has shared a snap of herself in a waist trainer, but the exercise-obsessed star's latest picture on Instagram has fans worried!

In the shocking selfie, the 31-year-old can be seen posing on the floor of her closet wearing a corset, which unnaturally pinches in her midriff.

"I'm Im obsessed with the gym but a little extra help never hurt nobody @waistgangsociety and@premadonna87 keep my waist snatched and posture perfect," she captioned. "Once you try it, you will become obsessed!!! Head over to whatsawaist.com the ONLY place to get your waist trainer!!!"

And it seems fans are worried about the reality star's fascination with the controversial corset.

"I've heard these aren't great for your healthy?" said one follower, while another wrote, "You look like a Barbie doll."

Khloe's sisters Kim and Kourtney have also been pictured wearing waist trainers over the last few months.

Don't go too far, Koko!