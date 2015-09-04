Taylor Swift's publicist denies she was snorting cocaine at the VMAs!

She’s worked hard on perfecting her squeaky-clean image, and Taylor Swift will be damned if anyone accuses her of doing anything untoward!

A video, titled ‘Taylor Swift Does Coke?’, allegedly shows footage of the Bad Blood star holding something to her nose, as she's protectively shielded by three of her minders, while backstage at the 2015 MTV VMAs earlier this week.

Needless to say, the clip – which was originally posted to online site Gawker, before being uploaded to YouTube – racked up to 6,700 views, before being removed by MTV’s owner Viacom.

Of course, the 25-year-old’s rep reportedly reached out to Gawker to deny the country cutie was participating in illegal drug taking, claiming she was just blowing her nose.

And apparently on closer inspection, when the vid's slowed down, Taylor can clearly be seen holding a tissue!