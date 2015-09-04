News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ed Kavalee drinks wife Tiff's breast milk
Ed Kavalee drinks wife Tiff's breast milk

Taylor Swift's publicist denies she was snorting cocaine at the VMAs!

Yahoo7 Entertainment /
Taylor at 2015 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift's publicist denies she was snorting cocaine at the VMAs!

Taylor Swift's publicist denies she was snorting cocaine at the VMAs!

She’s worked hard on perfecting her squeaky-clean image, and Taylor Swift will be damned if anyone accuses her of doing anything untoward!

PHOTOS: Forever Friends: Taylor and Selena Through the Years

A video, titled ‘Taylor Swift Does Coke?’, allegedly shows footage of the Bad Blood star holding something to her nose, as she's protectively shielded by three of her minders, while backstage at the 2015 MTV VMAs earlier this week.

Needless to say, the clip – which was originally posted to online site Gawker, before being uploaded to YouTube – racked up to 6,700 views, before being removed by MTV’s owner Viacom.

PHOTOS: Behind The Scenes At The VMAs

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift backstage

Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift. Photo: Instagram

Of course, the 25-year-old’s rep reportedly reached out to Gawker to deny the country cutie was participating in illegal drug taking, claiming she was just blowing her nose.

And apparently on closer inspection, when the vid's slowed down, Taylor can clearly be seen holding a tissue!

Back To Top