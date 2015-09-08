Kim Kardashian wears a cape to a wedding!

Most people try not to upstage the bride when they go a wedding, but not Kim Kardashian - who wore a full-length black cape to music executive Steve Stoute's big day!

Yep, the reality star also showed off her burgeoning baby bump at the event in New York with her hubby Kanye West, who unlike his pregnant wife, opted for a black suit and white shirt.

"What a beautiful wedding," Kim gushed on a pic she shared to Instagram of the pair at the nuptials. "Last photo before we checked in our phones.. to Mr. & Mrs Steve Stoute."

Maybe the 34-year-old beauty was taking a leaf out of her guest Jaden Smith's book - as he wore a batman outfit to her wedding to Kanye in Florence last year?

At least you didn't wear white, Kim!

