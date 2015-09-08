Kris and Caitlyn Jenner come face-to-face on I Am Cait!

The producers on I Am Cait have been teasing this meeting of matriarchs for weeks now - and on last night's episode we saw Kris and Caitlyn Jenner come face-to-face for the very first time!

It was revealed on the program that Kris - who was married to the former Olympian for 23 years - had been keeping her distance from Caitlyn, 65, as she transgenders into a woman.

"Look at you," she said on arrival, looking her ex up and down. "Nice shoes!"

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait for the full confrontation between the two until next week, but we do know from previous teasers that they do come to blows!

"You're sensitive and amazing to all these new people in your life but you're just not sensitive and amazing to the family you left behind," Kris, 59, told Caitlyn in a previous trailer. "When you feel like you gave your whole life to somebody. And the sum of it all was you were a distraction."

Yikes!

