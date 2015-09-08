Scott Disick uses guest entrance at Kourtney Kardashian's home!

Scott Disick uses guest entrance to enter Kourtney Kardashian's home!

Scott Disick can no longer swing by the house he used to live in with Kourtney Kardashian when he feels like it, as the reality star has to now sign in as a visitor!

According to TMZ, Kourt, 36, has taken her baby daddy off the residents list at her Calabasas estate!

And Scott, 31, was reportedly spotted in his Rolls Royce waiting in line to sign in at the guard's entrance on Sunday!

The couple - who are parents to Mason, five, Penelope, three, and eight-month-old Reign - split in July after nine years together.

It looks like Kourtney's completely ruled out any type of reconciliation between them!

