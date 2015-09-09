Kylie Jenner bares cleavage for racy new photoshoot!

The reality star gets sexy for controversial photographer Terry Richardson!

It's only been a few weeks since Kylie Jenner turned 18, but the reality star is already showing off her womanly curves in a new photoshoot for Galore magazine!

In the suggestive snaps, which were shot by controversial photographer Terry Richardson, the reality star can be seen wearing a host of skimpy outfits, and in one shot she even poses with a toy tiger - a reference to her rapper boyfriend Tyga!

"The reality is that I don't even want to be 18. I wish I could be 17 for the rest of my life. I don't want to get any older," Kylie tells the mag. "I just want to be young and enjoy it, but this lifestyle absolutely made me grow up faster."

"It just makes no sense that, even a month ago, people were complaining that I was too young to be doing certain things, and now people are just okay with it because I'm grown."

What's more, the teen reveals she is planning to launch a website that will feature her giving makeup tutorials.

"My mom has raised us all like that. ... I need to be doing some type of work all the time," she added. "If I'm not working for two weeks, I freak out. But I also love having down time with friends."

