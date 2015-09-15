5 more of the best X Factor auditions: Bring your hugs

Panda, 24

5 more of the best X Factor auditions: Meet Panda

From the moment he stepped out on stage, Panda already had the judges and audience wanting to hug him, sealing the deal with his version of The Beatles' Let It Be.

The bubbly singer, who received his nickname from a classmate in high school, received acclaim from the judges, with Guy praising his audition, "Beyond all the feel-good stuff, you're legit."

Emilia Kelberg, 17

The self-confessed fashion and selfie obsessive 17-year-old won high praise from the judges with her version of Birdy's Shelter.

Quote of the night goes to Chris Isaak, who praised the performance saying, "If kittens smoked cigarettes and sang soul music, they would sound like that. I thought that was wonderful."

Aaron Taylor, 29

This cafe manager by day, drag performer by night, tackled Conchita Wurst's epic global hit, Rise Like A Phoenix, and nailed it.

Dannii was so excited by his stellar performance she attempted (and failed) to stand on the desk to salute his performance.

Louise Adams, 31

The mother-of-one may not have start singing until she was 25, but the lady has chops.

Her soulful, gritty Nina Simone classic, Feelin' Good, blew the judges away with the size and power of her voice.

Jenny Denny, 24

The offbeat singer says support from her husband, Liam, enabled her to bring out her quirky side.

Jenny wowed the judges with her performance of Elton John's Your Song, even bringing the blunt James Blunt to tears with her song.

