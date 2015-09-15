Kim Kardashian launches new website and posts topless snaps!

Kim Kardashian launches new website with topless snaps!

Ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of Kim Kardashian?

Well, now you don't have to - as the pregnant reality star has launched her very own website KimKardashianWest.com, so you can find out exactly what she's thinking each day!

"Hey guys, it's Kim, my new app is full of so many amazing features that I can't wait for you to see," she says on the welcome video.

And if that wasn't enticing enough, Kim, 35, hasn't wasted any time posting "never before seen" topless photos, as well as snaps with her family and friends.

The new blog also offers tips on how to dress like her, and there's even a section on her daughter North's style.

"North loves wearing oversized clothes. She wears this Peas & Queues sweatshirt around the house all of the time because it's so comfy!" Kim explains alongside a photo of her trendy little one. "She loves trying on Mommy's Jacob & Co. jewelry, so I let her. My hair was also slicked up that day, so she wanted a top bun, too."

But the website isn't free, as subscribers have to shell out $2.99 a month.

What's more, Kim's sisters Khloe, Kylie and Kendall also have also jumped on the blog bandwagon by launching websites of their own, although Kourtney's is "coming soon."

On their sites, Khloe offers gym tips, while Kendall gives fashion advice and Kylie reveals her style and beauty tips.

Kylie, 18, also squashes rumours that her boobs are fake on her new website, by posting a video of herself wearing her "bombshell bra" - which makes her cleavage go up two cup sizes!

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's Beauty Regime Costs $3,500 to Replicate

GALLERY: Kim Kardashian's Most Daring Pregnancy Outfits