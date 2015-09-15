'Celebrity Apprentice' Elects Arnold Schwarzenegger to Replace Trump

The onetime Governator has been tapped to replace a POTUS hopeful, as host of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice.

Twice-elected California governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger will lord over the boardroom as the series returns for the 2016-17 season.

"I have always been a huge fan of The Celebrity Apprentice and the way it showcases the challenges and triumphs of business and teamwork," said the former Governor in a statement.

"I am thrilled to bring my experience to the boardroom and to continue to raise millions for charity. Let’s get started!"

"We are thrilled to be opening a powerful new chapter in the story of the Apprentice franchise," NBC alternative programming chief Paul Telegdy said in a statement.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger is the epitome of a global brand in entertainment and business, and his accomplishments in the political arena speak for themselves. It was Arnold’s personal passion for the format that Mark Burnett and Donald Trump built over the last decade, as well as his fresh take on how to take it to new heights for today’s audiences, that made him the man to hire.

The Celebrity Apprentice … will be back!" Telegdy added, evoking The Terminator’s catchphrase.