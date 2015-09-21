Check out the complete list of Emmy winners and nominees for 2015.

Your Complete List Of 2015 Emmy Winners and Nominees

Drama Series

Better Call Saul, AMC

Downton Abbey, PBS

Game of Thrones, HBO **WINNER

Homeland, Showtime

House of Cards, Netflix

Mad Men, AMC

Orange Is the New Black, Netflix

Comedy Series

Louie, FX

Modern Family, ABC

Parks and Recreation, NBC

Silicon Valley, HBO

Transparent, Amazon

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Veep, HBO **WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Jeff Daniels, Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men **WINNER

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder **WINNER

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatania Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Louis C.K., Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent **WINNER

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep **WINNER

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones **WINNER

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black **WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Adam Driver, Girls

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep **WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Allison Janney, Mom **WINNER

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Jane Krakowski, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Limited Series

American Crime, ABC

American Horror Story: Freak Show, FX

Olive Kitteridge, HBO **WINNER

Honorable Woman, SundanceTV

Wolf Hall, PBS

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Adrien Brody, Houdini

Ricky Gervais, Derek

Timothy Hutton, American Crime Story

Richard Jenkins, Olive Kitteridge **WINNER

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Honorable Woman

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge **WINNER

Emma Thompson, Sweeney Todd

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Richard Cabral, American Crime

Denis O'Hare, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Finn Wittrock, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Michael Kenneth, Bessie

Bill Murray, Olive Kitteridge **WINNER

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Regina King, American Crime **WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Freak Show

Mo'Nique, Bessie

Zoe Kazan, Olive Kitteridge

Variety Talk Series

The Colbert Report, Comedy Central

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, Comedy Central **WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Late Show With David Letterman, CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC

Variety Sketch Series

Drunk History, Comedy Central

Inside Amy Schumer, Comedy Central **WINNER

Key & Peele, Comedy Central

Portlandia, IFC

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race, CBS

Dancing With the Stars, ABC

Project Runway, Lifetime

So You Think You Can Dance, Fox

Top Chef, Bravo

The Voice, NBC **WINNER

Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night **WINNER

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Alda, The Blacklist

Michael J. Fox, The Good Wife

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Reg E. Cathey, House of Cards **WINNER

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex

Pablo Schreiber, Orange Is the New Black

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Margo Martindale, The Americans **WINNER

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Rachel Brosnahan, House of Cards

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Allison Janney, Masters of Sex

Khandi Alexander, Scandal

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Mel Brooks, The Comedians

Paul Giamatti, Inside Amy Schumer

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live

Bradley Whitford, Transparent **WINNER

Jon Hamm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Christine Baranski, The Big Bang Theory

Gaby Hoffmann, Girls

Pamela Adlon, Louie

Elizabeth Banks, Modern Family

Joan Cusack, Shameless **WINNER

Tina Fey, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Variety Special

Bill Maher: Live From D.C., HBO

Louis C.K.: Live at the Comedy Store, LouisCK.net

Mel Brooks Live at the Geffen, HBO

The Kennedy Center Honors, CBS

The Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special, NBC

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek LIVE!, PBS

Directing for a Drama Series

Tim Van Patten, Boardwalk Empire, “Eldorado”

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones, “Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “Mother’s Mercy” **WINNER

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, “From A to B and Back Again”

Steven Soderbergh, The Knick, “Method and Madness”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Louis C.K., Louie, “Sleepover” **WINNER

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley, “Sand Hill Shuffle”

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Last Man on Earth, “Alive in Tucson (Pilot)”

Jill Soloway, Transparent, “Best New Girl” **WINNER

Armando Iannucci, Veep, “Testimony”

Writing for a Drama Series

Gordon Smith, Better Caul Saul, “Five-O”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “Mother’s Mercy” **WINNER

Semi Chellas and Matthew Weiner, Mad Men, “Lost Horizon”

Matthew Weiner, Mad Men, “Person to Person”

Joshua Brand, The Americans, “Do Mail Robots Dream of Electric Sheep?”

Writing for a Comedy Series

David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Episode, “Episode 409”

Louis C.K., Louie, “Bobbie’s House”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley, “Two Days of the Condor”

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth, “Alive in Tucson (Pilot)”

Jill Soloway, Transparent, “Pilot”

Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci and Tony Roche, Veep, “Election Night” **WINNER

This article originally appeared on Yahoo TV