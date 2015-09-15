She's admitted to being broody in the past, and now it sounds like Khloe Kardashian's baby dreams could finally be coming true.

Khloe Kardashian wants James Harden's babies!

According to HollywoodLife.com, the 31-year-old star and her basketball professional boyfriend James Harden have already discussed when they will start trying for a family of their own!

"James is in love with Khloe and is really all in with the relationship with her, as well," spills an insider. "He really believes they will be married, but he doesn't want to pop the question because she is apprehensive about marriage with the fallout from Lamar [Odom]. But they have definitely talked about babies and they want one with each other. But Khloe knows that James wants an NBA Championship first. That's his first priority."

The couple have only been dating a couple of months, but the gossip website says James, 26, thinks Khloe's "the one!"

