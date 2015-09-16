Is Khloe Kardashian the next Carrie Bradshaw?

Move aside Carrie Bradshaw, as we hear Khloe Kardashian is after your sex column crown.

Yep, that's right! According to Jen Garcia, who is the Executive Editor of the media company responsible for the star's new website, we can expect to read about 31-year-old's relationship and bedroom antics online!

"Khloe is someone who always makes me laugh. She's going to be doing a dating and sex column. It will also focus on her health and well-being," Jen told WWD.

''Khloe has that business sensibility as well. They've learned a lot from past experiences."

And it sounds like Koko's boyfriend James Harden should be quaking in his boots, as the reality star is going to go all out!

"Khloe is not holding back when it comes to content," Jen added. "It's important that it's an authentic reflection of her.''

