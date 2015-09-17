Top 5 final X Factor auditions: The most surprising audition yet

Father Rob Galea, 33

The surprising audition by Father Rob, an ordained Catholic Priest, gave the judges more than one surprise, auditioning for X Factor with the EDM hit Don't You Worry Child by Swedish House Mafia.

Not only can Father Rob sing, but he also previously performed together with Guy Sebastian for the Pope. As you do.

RELATED: X Factor contestant Lisa Mondy: 'I was attacked by a shark'

READ: Guy on James Blunt: 'I wouldn't go after him on Twitter

WATCH: Catch up on The X Factor auditions on Plus7

The Fisher Boys, 17-23

Straight out of the gates at full hipster pelt, Joshua, Tyler, Brandford and Conrad are a band of brothers from Perth who have been jamming in their garage together for the last two years.

The boys won the judges (and ladies) over with their smooth moves and vocals on Jealous by Nick Jonas.

WATCH: The most heart-breaking X Factor audition ever

Isaiah Firebrace, 15

Hailing from the tiny town of Moama in NSW, 15-year-old Isaiah wowed the judges with his deep booming voice on Bruno Mars's song, Let It Rain.

In true Aussie style, Dannii hailed the performance as "bloody awesome".

RELATED: The songs Guy Sebastian doesn't want to hear you sing

Gazele, 26

First auditioning in 2012, Gazele never made it past boot camp. The 26-year-old went away to work on her craft, spending the last few years touring with Jess Mauboy as a backing singer.

With her return, singing Best Of My Love by the Emotions.

WATCH: Is this the next One Direction

Melanie Driver, 26

The 26-year-old bank worker absolutely tore up Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High earning a standing ovation from the judges.

Watch out for the high notes - they're so on point it hurts.

WATCH: Catch up on The X Factor auditions on Plus7

Want more celebrity, movie and music news worth sharing? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr.