Kendall Jenner has been secretly dating Orlando Bloom!

Kylie Jenner has been secretly dating Orlando Bloom!

Kendall Jenner and Orlando Bloom should consider careers as undercover agents - because the pair are reportedly dating and have kept their romance a secret since July!

According to The Sun, the model first caught the British actor’s eye at a celebrity bash in LA in July, and private pair then had their first date was at Malibu restaurant Bui Sushi.

Since then, we hear the 19-year-old model has been hiking with the 38-year-old actor - who’s dad to four-year-old Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and Kendall even bought him as her date to a friend’s bash!

“The age difference doesn’t seem to bother them," says a source. "Although it’s far too early for either to tell if it’s going to develop into something serious."

