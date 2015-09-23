It’s been a while –- and when we say while we mean a few hours –- since Kylie Jenner uploaded a sexy selfie to Instagram, but the teen grabbed headlines when she posted a series of racy bikini photos on Tuesday.

Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner show off their womanly curves!

In one pic, the pouty star showed off her ample derriere posing by the pool in her revealing ‘God Save Queens’ black swimsuit.

But the 18-year-old reality star isn’t the only member of her family being hailed for her sultry figure this week!

In fact, her dad Caitlyn Jenner, 65, stepped out looking stunning in a figure-hugging blue dress while making her way to the movies in Malibu.

Looking good, girls!

