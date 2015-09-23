Rob Lowe once famously hated the Brat Pack label that a New York Magazine writer tagged onto him, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, Judd Nelson, and other hot teen actors of the mid '80s. As he stepped on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, he told reporters that he wanted to be taken more seriously.

Rob Lowe Discusses Infamous Sex Tape

'I'm through with youth films,' he said.

'I'm 25 now. I feel that I'm starting a body of work.'

WATCH: Watch Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling and Christian Bale team up in 'The Big Short'

The fallout from his 1988 sex tape - considered a pioneer of the genre - steered him in a different direction.

'I've been fortunate that I've always, always, always worked,' Lowe tells the October issue of GQ magazine in a story about reinventing himself.

'Even after the sex tape was made public, it was like: You're still a professional baseball player, but you're playing for Double or Triple A. I lost the role in Titanic that Billy Zane got. But I was never banned from the game.'

Still, times were tough.

'Only two people called [after the sex tape],' the 51-year-old recalls.

'Jodie Foster and Don Simpson [the producer]. Jodie and I had done The Hotel New Hampshire together, and she sent me a note with a recurring line from John Irving: 'Keep passing the open windows.' She was saying, 'You'll get through it.' Don basically said, 'F*** 'em if they can't take a joke.' Oh, and Hugh Hefner took me aside at one point and said, 'You had to do it. The technology existed.''

READ: Sean Penn has filed a $10 million lawsuit against 'Empire' director Lee Daniel

Lowe, of course, found success in comedy.

'If you are in a transitional period, a rebuilding period, a fallow period, go to the opposite end of your range. For me, that was comedy,' he tells the magazine.

'Lorne Michaels and Mike Myers put me in Wayne's World and Austin Powers. What keeps people from doing that? You get fearful. If a certain play is working, if you've been passing for 200 yards, you don't all of a sudden start running the ball. But there was a moment when I was playing Eddie Nero on Californication, the senator on Brothers & Sisters, Chris Traeger on Parks and Recreation, and Drew Peterson [in a TV movie about the killer] - sometimes all in the same week. I thought: 'This isn't what I signed up for, but it's actually better than what I signed up for.''

READ: Rob Lowe celebrates 25 years of sobriety

He didn't volunteer for that Brat Pack label either, but now he embraces it.

'It was hard,' Lowe says of the time he was first labelled that way.

'We were totally minimised - like we were indistinguishable pretty people. But the irony was, it ended up being a piece that was too hip for the room. The snark was completely lost on the rest of the country. Everybody just thought it was f***ing great. You know, I've had Peyton and Eli Manning come up to me and play scenes from St. Elmo's Fire. I've had Gwyneth Paltrow play scenes from St. Elmo's Fire. So after years of that, I'm down with the Brat Pack.'

PHOTOS: Stars who get better with age!

That's a good thing, too, since Lowe explains that letting go of pain from the past has been an important part of keeping him sober since the time of that sex tape scandal. He even wears a sobriety pendant around a gold chain on his neck.

'For someone in recovery like me, the single greatest hurdle - the number one with a bullet that will make you drink - is resentment,' he says.

'You can't have it. People always say, 'How have you been sober 26 years? What's the secret?' Well, that's it. I always feel there's enough room at the table. If somebody else is achieving more than I am, that means I can do it, too. Everybody has the ability to raise themselves up, and my life has been marked by that.'

By: Raechal Shewfelt.

It's love! Bachelor Sam chooses the winner of his heart'

Sexiest Aussie stars on Instagram

Buddy Franklin heads to rehab