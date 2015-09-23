News

Rachel Weisz pregnant at 48
Christina Milian bounces back after breakup with twerk-out!

Christina Milian bounces back after breakup with twerk-out!

Looks like someone's vying for Miley Cyrus' twerking crown in the shape of Christina Milian!

The singer's personal trainer Lexy Panterra shared this video on her Instagram of her with the 33-year-old working their glutes!

"What we do behind closed doors," she captioned on the clip of them touching each their butts. Damn!

Christina has just split with Lil Wayne - so we wonder whether this sultry gym session was an attempt to show the rapper what he's missing?

Twerk it, girls!

Miley's stage outfits

Miley Cyrus. Photo: Getty

