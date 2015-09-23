The couple, who has been linked since spring, attended the premiere of The Intern, which stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, at the Ziegfeld Theater. The songstress wore a curve-hugging gown (what else?) with a shiny black cropped jacket. The billionaire businessman wore a suit.

Mariah Carey and James Packer Make Red Carpet Debut in NYC

Told by an Entertainment Tonight reporter that they look incredible together, Mariah replied with a simple, "Aw, thank you." She also said they were having "fun."

It wasn't a huge PDA moment for the duo, who traveled extensively this summer aboard his yacht with her kids. They didn't hold hands or kiss for photographers. They just stood next to each other and smiled. When they walked away from the photo pool, they shared a quick kiss.

While they followed a hands-off approach on the red carpet, things are reportedly serious between the pair. One of their trips this summer included a visit to Israel, where Packer — who is Australia's fourth richest person, according to Forbes — does a lot of business. The trip included a "pre-engagement spiritual meeting" with a religious advisor, according to TMZ, because, according to a source, "They will be married soon."

Mariah, who is the new face of Game of War, is pretty busy for a wedding these days between her two kids (he has three of his own), residency at Caesars Palace, and, well, being Mariah. But she's certainly serious about the Australian mogul if she's bringing him on the red carpet. Mariah doesn't play.

