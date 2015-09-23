Robert Pattinson worries about his figure!

He may have won our hearts as sexy vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, but Robert Pattinson says being a pin-up isn't easy!

In an interview with The Times, the British actor reveals that maintaining his six-pack has been hard work.

“I’m so glad about the vanity required in this job because if I didn’t have to stay in shape I’d be such a fat ass,” he reveals.

“It used to be that I could start working out four weeks before a job and it would be totally fine. Now? Nothing happens. You just beat your body into submission.”

In fact, the 29-year-old heartthrob has to avoid the paparazzi while he’s on vacation, so they don't take pics of his wobbly bits!

“I had to go on holiday to an extravagant secret location this year because I was afraid of someone photographing my gut,” he adds.

We’d still love you with or without love handles, R-Patz!

