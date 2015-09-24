Emmy Winner Charged With Attempted Murder in Stabbing Over Oscars

Daytime Emmy-winning producer Andre Salamán Bautista has pleaded not guilty to stabbing his tenant and roommate, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Bautista, who won a Daytime Emmy under the name Andre Bauth, attacked 23-year-old actor Clayton Haymes with a kitchen knife at their Studio City home on Sept. 8.

The incident reportedly happened after Bautista bragged that he would one day win five Oscars and Haymes scoffed at the notion.

"When he said, ‘five Oscars,’ we all kind of laughed a little bit, and he got really upset,” Haymes told CBS Los Angeles.

"I was terrified for my life. I’m just happy to be alive."

Shortly after the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a warrant for Bautista’s arrest. The DA’s office said he surrendered at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Sept. 17.

Bautista was arraigned Monday on one count of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail was set at $550,000 and a bail motion hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24. If convicted, he faces up to 13 years in state prison.

Bautista won a daytime Emmy earlier this year as a producer for the online soap opera The Bay.