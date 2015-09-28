Trash Dude Is Reportedly Threatening to Release a Jennifer Lopez Sex Tape

In the long and grueling history of the world's trashiest trash men, few have stood as tall as those willing to make their trash status official by way of public confirmation. 2015 has (unfortunately) given us the continued rise of the Dan Bilzerians and Martin Shkrelis of the world, though both styles of trash man now have a possible new recruit: some doofus named Ed Meyer. Meyer, a business partner of Jennifer Lopez's first husband Ojani Noa, is now threatening to release "hours" of private video including honeymoon footage captured by Noa.

"We are going to produce a DVD and also have a streaming release of the J.Lo home video footage," Meyer revealed in a recent interview with hard-hitting journalism source In Touch Weekly. "There is revealing video of her with a lack of clothing and in sexual situations, especially in the hotel footage from the honeymoon." Aside from the fact that releasing anything on DVD in the year 2015 is f---ing hilarious, Meyer is confident in the value of his trashiness. "The videos contain salacious material and are going to shock her fans." Wow, this guy is really gunning for a 2015 Trash Man of the Year award.

The supposed footage has been at the centre of a contentious legal battle for at least six years, with Meyer and his team now confident they've found a "legal loophole" that will allow them to release the footage, even though the master tapes are reportedly sitting in a "central depository per court order."

Protect Jennifer Lopez at all costs.

